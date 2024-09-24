Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on September 30th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5943 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
FITBI stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $26.25.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
