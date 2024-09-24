Financial Contrast: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Saul Centers and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cousins Properties 1 1 5 0 2.57

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $28.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.16%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Dividends

Profitability

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Saul Centers pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 261.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Saul Centers and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.49% 16.61% 2.69% Cousins Properties 7.25% 1.31% 0.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and Cousins Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $264.08 million 3.73 $52.69 million $1.73 23.73 Cousins Properties $818.05 million 5.54 $82.96 million $0.49 60.87

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Cousins Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.