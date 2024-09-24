First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.83. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,214,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

