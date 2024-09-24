First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,717,000 after acquiring an additional 490,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 74,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

