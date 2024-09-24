First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

FHN stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 224.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $86,487,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,129 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 49.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $66,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

