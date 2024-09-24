General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.36.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $189.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.