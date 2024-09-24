Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

GNFT stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. Genfit has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

