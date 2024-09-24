Haleon (NYSE:HLN) PT Raised to $10.95 at Morgan Stanley

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.90 to $10.95 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

