Head to Head Comparison: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) & Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and Exscientia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atyr PHARMA $588,000.00 207.74 -$50.39 million ($0.90) -1.97 Exscientia $21.02 million 28.98 -$181.56 million ($1.31) -3.85

Atyr PHARMA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atyr PHARMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Atyr PHARMA has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atyr PHARMA and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atyr PHARMA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exscientia 0 4 0 0 2.00

Atyr PHARMA presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,029.94%. Exscientia has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Atyr PHARMA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atyr PHARMA is more favorable than Exscientia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atyr PHARMA N/A -65.35% -49.81% Exscientia -620.99% -37.56% -26.19%

Summary

Atyr PHARMA beats Exscientia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is developing ATYR0101, a fusion protein derived from a domain of aspartyl-tRNA synthetase that is in preclinical development for the treatment of fibrosis; and ATYR0750, a domain of alanyl-tRNA synthetase for the treatment of liver disorders. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. aTyr Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy. It is also involved in the development of EXS4318, a PKC-theta inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial for inflammation and immunology indications; EXS74539, a LSD1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for SCLC, AML, and potential additional indications; EXS73565, a MALT1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for multiple hematology indications; and DSP-0038, currently in Phase 1 studies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Rallybio, and GT Apeiron Therapeutics. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

