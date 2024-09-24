JMP Securities Raises American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target to $30.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE AHR opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

