Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $282.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.42.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $224.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average of $211.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 8,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 494,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,609,000 after buying an additional 99,912 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.