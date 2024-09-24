Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

DRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 2,490,447 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $13,795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 289.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 537,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 399,456 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

