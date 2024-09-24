LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.19. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 25.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 72,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

