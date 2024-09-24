Loop Capital Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $45.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

