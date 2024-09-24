Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.65.

MRO opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

