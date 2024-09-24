Matador Resources’ (MTDR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.27. Matador Resources has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $71.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matador Resources news, Director Robert Gaines Baty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.