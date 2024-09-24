Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of -600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -187.5%.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $425.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.34. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,259. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mercer International news, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wolfgang Beck bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,103.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

