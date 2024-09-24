Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Head to Head Analysis

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highest Performances and Moelis & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $81.59 million 1.89 -$6.01 million N/A N/A Moelis & Company $969.13 million 5.41 -$24.70 million ($0.19) -368.89

Highest Performances has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moelis & Company.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A Moelis & Company 2 5 0 0 1.71

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Highest Performances and Moelis & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.35%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Profitability

This table compares Highest Performances and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Moelis & Company 1.38% 4.38% 1.53%

Volatility and Risk

Highest Performances has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Highest Performances on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It operates in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

