MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $337.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,005 shares of company stock worth $5,802,746 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $279.48 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

