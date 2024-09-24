Morgan Stanley Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,500.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MELI. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,530.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,207.31.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,157.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,906.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,696.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.