Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Neutral Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $635.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $685.29.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $705.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.83. The company has a market capitalization of $304.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

