NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE NBY opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $808,254.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.86% and a negative return on equity of 744.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.