NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE NBY opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $808,254.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.86% and a negative return on equity of 744.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.