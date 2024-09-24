OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 4.8 %

OPGN opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $38.40.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,140.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.