Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PARR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Par Pacific to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE PARR opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

