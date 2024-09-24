Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

