Quad/Graphics’ (QUAD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QUAD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $252.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

