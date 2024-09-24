Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

QLYS stock opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.31. Qualys has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,023. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

