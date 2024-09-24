Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.71.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

