Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 130.37 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,304.40 and a beta of 0.42. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 113.50 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.56 ($1.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.20.
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
