Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 130.37 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,304.40 and a beta of 0.42. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 113.50 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.56 ($1.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.20.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.