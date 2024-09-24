Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$163.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total transaction of C$1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,197.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,270 shares of company stock worth $19,851,907.

RY stock opened at C$166.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$234.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$146.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$169.04.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.7644788 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

