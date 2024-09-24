Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Shine Justice’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Shine Justice Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Shine Justice Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shine Justice
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Rate Cut Shockwaves: Which Bank Stocks Will Rise or Fall?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- S&P 500 Shake-Up: New Entrants Driving Market Momentum
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Don’t Overlook Mosaic’s Challenges—They Might Spark Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Shine Justice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Justice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.