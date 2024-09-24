Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Silgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,921,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Silgan by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 598,472 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,666,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Silgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,776,000 after purchasing an additional 322,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Silgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

