Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.87 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.81.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 69.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. Research analysts expect that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

