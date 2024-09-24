Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.14.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPOT opened at $369.03 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $371.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

