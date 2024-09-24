Stifel Nicolaus Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $321.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $327.00 to $321.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FedEx from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.74.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $258.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

