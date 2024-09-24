StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.60. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

