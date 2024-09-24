StockNews.com Downgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,310 shares of company stock worth $4,099,142. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 23.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after buying an additional 367,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

