Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $132.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strategic Education

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $13,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.