System1 Group PLC (SYS1) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
System1 Group Trading Down 1.4 %
LON SYS1 opened at GBX 725 ($9.68) on Tuesday. System1 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168.16 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 809 ($10.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £92.00 million, a PE ratio of 4,531.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 746.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 573.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($8.21) to GBX 630 ($8.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
