Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.29 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
