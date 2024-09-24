Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Terex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Terex by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

