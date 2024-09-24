Truist Financial Increases United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Price Target to $32.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.89.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

