U.S. Physical Therapy’s (USPH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.3 %

USPH stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

