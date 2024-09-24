Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $71.54 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

