Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,843.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. LHM Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile



Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

