WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$254.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$254.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
WSP Global Stock Performance
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 9.4701583 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WSP Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
