AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AIR stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 173,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,894. AAR has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.
