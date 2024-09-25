AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAR Price Performance

AAR stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. AAR has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.