AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.
AAR stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. AAR has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.
