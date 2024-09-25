Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

