AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 294.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 328,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

